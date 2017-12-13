WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on December 13, 2017 at 6:01 PM (1 hour ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Get a recap of the high school basketball games from Tuesday night, who starred and look at the starts of the West Boys and highland park girls. They discuss the new sub-state format for class 6A and 5A and they take a look at some football recruiting. 

 

