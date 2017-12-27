AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around.

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up.

The 2017 year has come to a close and we recap the year that was in the Capital City of Kansas. What are the top stories in the minds of Rick Peterson and Dan Lucero.