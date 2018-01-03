WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on January 3, 2018 at 5:05 PM (4 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Get a recap of the weekday games on the hardwood, where does Carly Bachelor rank in terms of players to come out of Topeka in the recent years, a preview of the games coming up on Friday, plus other story-lines for the winter sports season. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.