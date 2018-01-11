WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on January 11, 2018 at 1:39 PM

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

It was a wild Tuesday night on the hardwood for high school hoops, the guys recap the wins for Topeka West, Topeka High, Shawnee Heights and more. The wrestling season is in full swing and who is the favorite to win the league plus a look at the latest news and notes on the swimming side of things. 

