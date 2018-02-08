WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around

by on February 8, 2018 at 2:04 PM (1 hour ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

It was signing day on Wednesday, get the latest news on who signed with what school from the city schools and around the area. The basketball season is wrapping up just 2 more weeks in the regular season, get the latest headlines and game recaps from this past weekend. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.