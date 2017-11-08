AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whiparound with Rick Peterson

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday.

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up.

It was a tough Friday for High School football in the Capital city, they recap the losses and the long city school win to win in Hayden. We also take a look at Silver Lake vs Galena plus basketball starts on Monday with practice we discuss the upcoming hoops season as well.