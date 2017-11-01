WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whiparound with Rick Peterson

by on November 1, 2017 at 5:07 PM (1 hour ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

This week is it first recap of state volleyball of Hayden and Washburn Rural and a full on look at playoff football, class 3A will have second round action on Saturday and class 6A and 5A will as well on Friday, the rest of the classes gear up for playoff round football. We break down all the match-ups for the weekend. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.