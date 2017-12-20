WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center with Rick Peterson

by on December 20, 2017 at 5:27 PM (2 mins ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

They break down the latest week of basketball on the boys and girls side, the games coming up this week plus the latest news in terms of High School recruiting in the area. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.