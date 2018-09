Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up.

What is the biggest issue with the Wildcat offense, how can the O-Line issues be solved, is there some problems communicating with the coaching staff plus what KSU has to do against Texas on Saturday.