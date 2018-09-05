WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Wildcat-Wrap Up with Go Powercat Columnist Tim Fitzgerald

by on September 5, 2018 at 4:56 PM (46 mins ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

Who should start at quarterback, will the O-Line play better, how will KSU slow down Nick Fitzgerald and the MSU offense, will the offense be able to start strong against a good MSU defense, we discuss it all with Tim Fitzgerald. 

 

