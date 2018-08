Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

What is the latest news on injuries and who is going to play in the season opener for the Cats, what does South Dakota bring to the table, will KSU look different with two new coordinators, plus more with Fitz.