AUDIO: Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald of Go Powercat

Every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m, Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins 580 Sports Talk for the Wildcat Wrap-up, breaking down anything and everything Kansas State Wildcats.

It’s all things recruiting this week, as Fitz and the guys discuss K-State’s 2019 recruiting class following the early national signing day, including highlights of the class, the Wildcats’ big number of signees from both Kansas and Texas, and what we should expect next from coach Chris Klieman in terms of building his staff.