AUDIO: Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald of Go Powercat

by on December 19, 2018 at 5:06 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m,  Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins 580 Sports Talk for the Wildcat Wrap-up, breaking down anything and everything Kansas State Wildcats.

It’s all things recruiting this week, as Fitz and the guys discuss K-State’s 2019 recruiting class following the early national signing day, including highlights of the class, the Wildcats’ big number of signees from both Kansas and Texas, and what we should expect next from coach Chris Klieman in terms of building his staff.

Brendan Dzwierzynski is a co-host on 580 Sports Talk, weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on WIBW 580 AM & FM News 104.9. You can follow him on Twitter at @BrendanDzw.