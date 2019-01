Every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m, Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins 580 Sports Talk for the Wildcat Wrap-up, breaking down anything and everything Kansas State Wildcats.

The coaching staff for Chris Klieman and K-State football is almost completely set, and the guys break down the new coach’s first staff in Manhattan. Plus, they take a look at K-State basketball’s immediate future with Big 12 play starting this week.