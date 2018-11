Every Wednesday afternoon Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins 580 Sports Talk for the Wildcat Wrap-up, breaking down anything and everything Kansas State Wildcats.

The football team fell to Iowa State and failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 2009 but that is not on the mind of many K-Staters.

Who will be the coach in 2019 is the big question. We talk all things coaching with Tim Fitzgerald.