AUDIO: Wildcats Blow Out Roadrunners

(Story from Associated Press)

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Skylar Thompson threw for two scores and ran for another and Kansas State ran away from UTSA 41-17 on Saturday.

Thompson, who had been in a much-discussed quarterback battle with Alex Delton through the spring and early part of fall camps, stood out with some stellar play and might have sealed up the starting job. Thompson was tough to tame through the air and on the ground.

The Kansas State (2-1) signal caller threw for 213 yards on 13-of-18 passing and connected on long aerial bombs to Dalton Schoen and Isaiah Zuber. Thompson also was lethal on the ground with 66 yards rushing highlighted by a 27-yard scamper for a touchdown midway through the third quarter.

The Wildcat defense held the UTSA (0-3) offense at bay for most of the afternoon and limited quarterback Cordale Grundy to 108 yards passing.

Backup quarterback D.J. Gillins helped make the score a little more respectable late with a 10-yard touchdown pass in mop-up duty.

