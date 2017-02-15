AUDIO: Wildcats Rally Falls Short Against Cyclones

As has too often been the case for the Kansas State Wildcats this season, an early hole proved too deep to dig out of. The Wildcats fell behind by 19 points in the first half and their second half rally wasn’t enough in a 87-79 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first half was abysmal for the Wildcats, who missed 23 of their 25 field goal attempts while allowing the Cyclones to shoot at a 60.7% clip. Iowa State began the game on an 18-4 run in the first eight minutes, and Kansas State never got any closer than 12 points in the half after that.

Some inspired play on both ends sparked Kansas State in the second half. A 12-0 run for the Wildcats cut the lead down to 49-42 with just over 12 minutes left, but Iowa State slowly rebuilt the lead to 14 in the next four minutes of action, with a technical foul called on Barry Brown contributing to the Cyclone scoring effort. The Cats scrapped back to within six points with under four minutes to play, but Matt Thomas hit a three for Iowa State to push the lead back to 73-64 and the Wildcats never got closer than six again.

Barry Brown scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (16-10, 5-8 Big 12). Wesley Iwundu posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Dean Wade added 15 points, and Kamau Stokes chipped in with 13. Solomon Young led a balanced Iowa State effort with 18 points and 11 rebounds. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cyclones (16-9, 8-5 Big 12).

