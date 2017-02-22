AUDIO: Wildcats Struggle in Second Half in Loss to Cowboys

After a promising first 20 minutes at Bramlage Coliseum, the Kansas State Wildcats seemed to run out of steam in the second half, and the result was a fourth consecutive home loss. The Oklahoma State Cowboys handed the Wildcats an 80-68 defeat in Manhattan Wednesday night.

The Cats controlled the first half, taking their biggest lead at 33-19 on a Wesley Iwundu three-ball with 6:11 left in the half. But Oklahoma State answered with a 14-0 run to tie the game at 33 and K-State could manage just a one-point advantage, 39-38, at the intermission. The Cowboys would take their first lead at 47-46 on a Leyton Hammonds layup with 16:03 left in the second half, and the Wildcats would never lead again. K-State shot a miserable 7-for-23 in the second half and were outscored 42-29.

Jawun Evans scored 21 points to lead the Cowboys (19-9, 8-7 Big 12), who have won eight of their last nine in league play. Hammonds added 18 and 10 rebounds. Wesley Iwundu’s 21 points led the Wildcats (17-11, 6-9 Big 12).