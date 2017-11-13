AUDIO: Yost Life Flighted to Hospital After Fall From Tree Stand

Manager Ned Yost is glad to be alive after a fall from a tree stand on his farm last Saturday.

Yost shattered his pelvis after falling 20 feet from a tree stand he deemed an accident.

Yost was life-flighted 23 minutes to the intensive care unit at the emergency room. The doctor said this type of injury results in death 25 to 30 percent of the time.

Yost expects to be in a wheel-chair for two or three months and he hopes to be back ready to go for Spring Training in February.

Listen to the Teleconference he held on Monday afternoon.