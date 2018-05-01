Auditory and speech problems need early intervention, experts say

Nationwide, 11 percent of children ages 3–6 have a speech, language, voice, or swallowing disorder—and almost 15 percent of school-age children experience some degree of hearing loss. Fortunately, early detection makes treatment of these disorders easier and less expensive – long-term savings from early intervention exceed the upfront costs at a ratio of 7 to 1. So, what should you be looking for?

Communication development milestones are pretty similar in children,” said Elise Davis-McFarland, PhD, President of the Board of Directors of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. “At about three months, children should be smiling and cooing. At about six months, we expect babies to begin to babble. By the time they are twelve months of age, they should be saying their first word. If a child is eighteen months of age and they don’t have many

words, or they don’t understand what’s being said to them, that should alert parents that they may need to seek professional care.”

The ALSHA has a website where parents can go to find out if their child is staying on schedule at identifythesigns.org.

“That should really help parents understand whether or not they need to take their child to a professional,” said audiologist Charles Bishop PhD, a member of the ASHA Board of Directors. “They can just kind of see if their instincts are checking in. A lot of times, parents just kind of know something’s not right. We want parents to trust those instincts.”

The earlier that a professional can assess a child, the better the results will be.

“Most of your brain is developing the first few years of life,” said Bishop. “Auditory function is a big part of that. We really want parents to, if there is a hearing problem, to be able to identify that early on before a child starts having real problems at school.”

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 198,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students.

Graphic from identifythesigns.org