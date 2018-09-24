August Labor numbers released Friday

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in August. This was down from 3.4 percent in July and down from 3.6 percent in August 2017.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 3,600 from July. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 300 from the previous month.

“August estimates indicate a tightening labor market in Kansas. The number of private sector jobs continued to increase and employers reported over the year growth in average weekly earnings for both goods producing and service providing industries,” said Labor Economist, Emilie Doerksen. “The household survey also shows a tightening labor market, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.3 percent.”

Since August 2017, Kansas gained 26,600 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 21,000 private sector jobs.