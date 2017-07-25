Author of free market study says Kansas ranking could go down thanks to new tax policy

One of the authors of an every two years study of freedom in the 50 states says Kansas has been doing well, but recent tax policy changes could lower their ranking.

“In our study, we define freedom as a moral concept,” said William P. Ruger, Vice President of Policy and Research at the Charles Koch Institute and Charles Koch Foundation and co-author of the 2016 Freedom in the 50 States project for the Cato Institute. “People should be allowed to dispose of their lives, liberty and property as they see fit, as long as they don’t infringe on the equal rights of others to do so.”

In Ruger’s opinion, tax increases like the ones passed by the 2017 Legislature will most likely be negative for the ranking when it is compiled again in 2018. Kansas was 16th in 2016 in the ranking.

“Even with the tax cuts that happened in the past, the tax burden in Kansas was only about average,” said Ruger. “With the tax increases since, Kansas’ score on

fiscal policy will get worse and that will affect their overarching freedom score.”

There was one area where Kansas did well and that was in the amount of regulation it has.

“When it comes to regulatory policy, for example, Kansas does quite well because it has really high freedom of land use, it has a right to work law, its occupational

freedoms are high,” said Ruger. “There are fewer restrictions on people’s right to engage in work to add value to other people’s lives.”

To look through the 2016 data, you can go online to www.freedominthe50states.org/data.