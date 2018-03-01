Authorities asking public to help identify cemetery vandals

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the vandals who toppled at least a dozen headstones at a Topeka cemetery.

Police reports say the vandalism happened between 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Topeka Cemetery. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the damage is estimated at $2,000.

Cemetery superintendent Lisa Sandmeyer says most of the vandalism had been repaired, though some heavy equipment may be needed to hoist one of the larger markers back onto its granite base. She said a ground manager reported 24 to 30 toppled headstones, though the cemetery hadn’t taken an official count. The police report said 12 tombstones had been vandalized.

Sandmeyer says the vandalism occurred in two of the oldest sections of the cemetery, where some markers date to the 1880s.