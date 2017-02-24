Authorities call Harvey County triple homicide a “targeted attack”

A man suspected of killing three people in a Central Kansas home was shot and killed by a police officer while attempting to flee the scene of what authorities are calling a “targeted attack.”

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old David Lee Montano.

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder says officers from multiple agencies were called early Thursday morning to a home near Newton on reports of a shooting at the home.

Police arrived and found the bodies of 36-year-old Nelton Lemons, 34-year-old Michael Lemons and 36-year-old Jason Stubby inside. The victims and suspect were all Newton residents.

A witness told police the shooter was still on the property.

When Montano was found outside, he tried to run before pointing a shotgun at an officer. That officer fatally shot Montano. Yoder says he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Yoder said during a press conference Thursday the victims were found in separate rooms, each killed with a single fatal gunshot wound.

There were several people in the house at the time of shooting, none of which were injured or shot at, leading investigators to believe Montano specifically targeted the victims.

Yoder would not confirm or deny rumors of children being inside the home at the time of the shooting. He also would not comment on a possible motive for the killings.

At least one of the victims lived at the house and authorities believe Montano may have been staying there as well.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist Harvey County and Newton law enforcement agencies with the case. Witnesses to the shooting and others familiar with the situation are being interviewed as part of the investigation. All are said to be cooperating with authorities.

Yoder says details of the investigation, including tapes of the 911 call, will not be released at this time. He said during the press conference – which was streamed live on the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page – that he does not believe officers at the scene were equipped with body cameras.

Thursday’s incident marks the third mass shooting in Harvey County in less than a year.

On October 30, 2016, three people were found shot to death outside a home near Moundridge, a rural community on the edge of Harvey County. Two people identified as suspects in the killings were captured in January after fleeing to Mexico.

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a February 25 mass shooting at a factory in Hesston, about 35 miles north of Wichita, that left three dead and 14 injured. The shooter, Cedric Ford, was shot and killed by a Hesston police officer.

Yoder says the frequency at which multiple slaying incidents have occurred in the county as of late physically, emotionally and financially “draining” on law enforcement and the community.