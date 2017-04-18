Authorities find body believed to be car chase suspect who jumped into the Kansas River

Authorities say they have found a body believed to be that of a man involved in an April 5 police chase that ended when he jumped into the Kansas River.

According to a release from Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat, the body was recovered from the Kansas River on Monday, about one mile east of the Belvue River Bridge.

Police say suspect jumped off that bridge after crashing into a deputy’s vehicle during the chase.

The bridge, which is also known as the Paxico River Bridge, is located one mile south of U.S. Highway 24 near rural Belvue.

Riat says Monday’s search was one of several conducted by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Belvue Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Authorities have spent the last two weeks searching the river with boats and aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Riat says a Wamego resident who owns an air boat and has “years of experience on the river” assisted in the search.

On the recommendation of the missing man’s family, authorities also enlisted the help of Team Watters Sonar, a water recovery expert from Illinois.

Riat says Team Watters Sonar volunteered its services.

On April 11, the family of 24-year-old Tyler Gibson stated that he was the subject of the multi-agency search.

Relatives identified Gibson when they launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at covering expenses involved in the search. The family also stated that additional money raised would go to help pay for Gibson’s funeral if he was found dead.

To date, the campaign has raised $85 of the $5,000 the family hoped to collect.

The body was found around 8 p.m. Monday near the north bank of the Kanas River, following more than two hours of scouring the river.

Authorities say they will not confirm whether it was Gibson’s body until an autopsy has been completed.