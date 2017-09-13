Authorities ID man found dead in burning vehicle

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found last week in a burning vehicle has been ruled as a homicide.

According to a news release, Jesus Avila-Galvan Jr, of Emporia, has been identified as the victim in the case.

Deputies responded on the morning of September 6 to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been on fire at Road 160 and Road T in rural Lyon County.

The victim’s body was found inside the vehicle.

The KBI, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, the Emporia Fire Department, the Emporia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were called to assist in the investigation.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any and all information related to this homicide and we are currently asking anyone with information to contact Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or by using the new P3 smartphone tip application or the P3 website at www.P3tips.com.

Tips will remain completely anonymous.