Authorities identify victim in Lawrence house fire

March 27, 2018

Authorities have now identified the 29-year-old woman who died after a fire in her Lawrence home.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports firefighters found Madison T. Halverstadt in a bedroom of the house where a fire was reported early Monday morning. 

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief James King said in a news release Tuesday that investigators have ruled the fire accidental.  It started in the living room, and remains under investigation. He says a pet cat was found alive at the scene and taken to the Lawrence Humane Society for care.

