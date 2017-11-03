Authorities investigating death, house fire in Reno County

An investigation is under way in Reno County after a dead body was found by crews responding to a house fire.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says the fire at a home in rural Reno County was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

As crews were fighting the blaze that had engulfed the back of the house, flames began to spread throughout the home. The fire reached the roof, causing it to collapse.

Firefighters initially thought the house was unoccupied, but the body of man was found during a search.

Capt. Steve Lutz with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and how the man died.

The man’s name has not been released.