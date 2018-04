Authorities are investigating a triple homicide at a Kansas City, Kansas, duplex.

Police Officer Patrick McCallop said officers found the bodies Thursday morning. The discovery was made after a woman told police she came to the house and saw someone who appeared to be dead.

The names of the victims and how they died weren’t immediately released. Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet that no details were available at this time. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood.