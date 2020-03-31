Authorities looking for boyfriend suspected in killing of 24-year-old woman and 8-year-old daughter
Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of an 8-year-old girl and her mother in their Wichita home said Tuesday they are looking for the woman’s boyfriend.
Police found the bodies of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell and her daughter, Natalia Lopez, on Monday while responding to a welfare check. Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred Saturday evening.
Police said their investigation has developed information that Sorrell’s 25-year-old boyfriend, Daniel Lopez, may have been involved in the shooting.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.