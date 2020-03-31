      Weather Alert

Authorities looking for boyfriend suspected in killing of 24-year-old woman and 8-year-old daughter

Mar 31, 2020 @ 2:18pm

Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of an 8-year-old girl and her mother in their Wichita home said Tuesday they are looking for the woman’s boyfriend.

Police found the bodies of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell and her daughter, Natalia Lopez, on Monday while responding to a welfare check. Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred Saturday evening.

Police said their investigation has developed information that Sorrell’s 25-year-old boyfriend, Daniel Lopez, may have been involved in the shooting.

