Authorities in Lyon County seeking 15-year-old runaway

by on September 19, 2017 at 5:02 AM (33 mins ago)

Authorities in Lyon County are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Jaden Ray Pankey, of Allen, Kansas, has not been seen or heard from since he left school around 4 p.m. Monday.

Jaden is a student at Northern Heights High School, located near US 56 Highway between Allen and Admire and about 15 miles north of Emporia.

He was last seen wearing a red tank top with a California bear on the front and khaki shorts.

Jaden is a white male with dark blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches and weights 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jaden’s whereabouts is asked to the Lyon County Communication Center at (620)341-3205.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle