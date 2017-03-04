Authorities release 911 call from multi-state crime spree

New Mexico authorities have released 911 audio from the first of many victims carjacked and shot at by a man fleeing through three states.

Law enforcement officers caught 28-year-old Alex Deaton in Kansas on Wednesday after a multi-state crime spree that included two Mississippi slayings, a New

Mexico carjacking and the shooting of a store clerk west of Wichita.

In the audio released Thursday, 19-year-old Devon Philo tells authorities Deaton pointed a gun at him and his girlfriend, forcing them into the trunk of

his car.

Philo told dispatchers they managed to jump out of the trunk and that he was shot, but not badly.

Deaton then went on to take a car from another victim and headed toward Kansas.