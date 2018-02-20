WIBW News Now!

Authorities rule fatal police shooting in Overland Park was justified

by on February 20, 2018 at 11:37 AM (6 hours ago)

Authorities say a fatal police shooting in Overland Park was justified.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe and Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against officers involved in the January 20th shooting of 17-year-old John Albers.  Police have said that Albers was shot by officers as he drove a car out of his family’s garage toward a police officer.

The Kansas City Star reports officers were called to the home after receiving a call from someone who saw the teenager on FaceTime and believed he was suicidal.  Albers’ parents were not home at the time.

