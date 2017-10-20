Authorities seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in drive-by shooting

Authorities in northeast Kansas are looking for a Maple Hill man who is thought be involved in a recent drive-by shooting.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Justin Lee Atwood is wanted for questioning in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting in the 2500 block SE Faxon Court, located near SE 29th and Tecumseh Road.

Atwood is also a person of interest in the theft of a vehicle from Maple Hill and has arrest warrants in Wabaunsee County.

Atwood is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who sees Atwood should call 911.

Det. Ryan Myers with the Shawnee County Sheriff Office asks anyone with information on Atwood’s whereabouts to call (785)251-2262.