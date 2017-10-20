WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


55°F
Clear
Feels Like 55°
Winds SE 5 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm74°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy70°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear72°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy60°
41°

Authorities seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in drive-by shooting

by on October 20, 2017 at 6:56 AM (2 hours ago)

Authorities in northeast Kansas are looking for a Maple Hill man who is thought be involved in a recent drive-by shooting.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Justin Lee Atwood is wanted for questioning in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting in the 2500 block SE Faxon Court, located near SE 29th and Tecumseh Road. 

Atwood is also a person of interest in the theft of a vehicle from Maple Hill and has arrest warrants in Wabaunsee County.

Atwood is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who sees Atwood should call 911.

Det. Ryan Myers with the Shawnee County Sheriff Office asks anyone with information on Atwood’s whereabouts to call (785)251-2262.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle