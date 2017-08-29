Authorities seeking info on commercial mowers stolen from Manhattan business

Authorities are investigating the theft of three commercial lawn mowers stolen over the weekend from a Manhattan business.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat says three Hustler Zero Turn Riding Mowers were stolen from Brooks Yamaha, located at 8070 E Highway 24 in Manhattan.

The mowers are believed to have been stolen sometime between 3 p.m. August 26 and 8 a.m. August 28.

According to a news release, the mowers were parked in front of the business near Highway 24.

The suspect or suspects involved in this theft may have used a trailer or flatbed truck to transport the stolen mowers.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

The Sheriff’s Office provided the make, model and vehicle identification numbers for the mowers: