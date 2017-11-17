WIBW News Now!

Authorities seeking suspect in Junction City dairy burglary

by on November 17, 2017 at 5:03 AM (5 hours ago)

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a suspect who broke in a local dairy.

Capt. Brian Hornaday says deputies were called around 3 a.m. Monday to the Hildebrand Farms Dairy, located west of Junction City on Rucker Road, on reports of a burglary.

An unknown suspect had forced their way into the business and attempted to steal property.

Security camera footage shows the suspect was wearing blue jeans and black hoodie with a piece of clothing or mask covering their face. Hornaday says investigators could not tell whether the suspect was  a man or woman.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.

Hornaday asks anyone who could help identify the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (785)762-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “CRIMES” (27463). Start the text message with “tipjc.”

Anyone with information that leads to the identification of the suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a truck driven by the suspect in Monday’s break in.

This unknown suspect broke into the Hildebrand Farms Dairy during the early morning hours on Monday, Nov. 13.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle