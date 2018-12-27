Autism expert says educational policymakers need to look down the road to best serve autistic kids

A lifelong worker in the field of autism treatment has written a book to try to get people to look to fulfill autistic children’s potential as adults and not just move them through the educational system.

“I hope it will get the attention of educational policymakers,” said Bryna Siegel, PhD, author of The Politics of Autism. “Some of the best data on this come out of the Drexel Autism Institute at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Their work, which is very comprehensive, shows that about ninety percent of adults with autism, be they high, be they low, are either unemployed or underemployed.”

Eighty-five percent of people with autism are still living with their parents.

“Autism is a chronic disorder,” said Siegel. “It needs care for a lifetime. We’re really not working with that model when we’re educating a first grader or a second grader or a third grader. We’re acting as though this is going to be over when they exit the education system.”

Siegel wants educators and policymakers to look farther down the road.

“We need to have what I call ten-year plans,” said Siegel. “We need to take a look at kids who are 13 and ask where they’re going to be at 23, which is at the end of your 22nd birthday when the schools are done with you, at the very latest. For me, the schools are doing something really wrong if we end up with 90 percent of adults underemployed or unemployed.”

Education policy has been about mainstreaming as many kids as possible as much as possible. Though that does have benefits for those who are high-functioning, it’s important to weigh those benefits, particularly when it comes to maximizing the learning curve for those who fall elsewhere on the spectrum.

The full interview with Dr. Siegel is below.