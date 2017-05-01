Autistic child rescued Sunday by Topeka police officer

A Topeka police officer’s quick thinking saved an autistic child’s life Sunday morning.

About 11:30 a.m. Officer Aaron Bulmer was patrolling the area of 16th and Clay attempting to locate subjects involved in an altercation in the area.

While looking for those subjects, Officer Bulmer observed a small child, four years old, walking toward the pond located at the Central Park Community Center. Officer Bulmer was exiting his vehicle to speak to the child when the child fell into the pond. Officer Bulmer immediately jumped into the pond after the child and was able to pull the child to safety.

Medical services were called to the scene and the child was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. A parent who had already been out looking for the child was located in the area and reunited.

The child was later identified as being diagnosed with Autism, a neurological disorder that affects information processing. Many times, children with Autism are drawn to water, as was displayed in this case. Officer Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a young life.