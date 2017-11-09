Auto dealer temporarily banned from doing business over consumer law violations

A Topeka auto dealer has been sued for violating state consumer protection laws and waiting nearly two years to follow through with a promise to donate portions of sales to a memorial fund for a slain police officer.

A Shawnee County District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents Justin Bogina, owner of Auto Acceptance Center, 400 SE 29th St, from conducting business within the state of Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a lawsuit last week against Bogina and his company alleging multiple and recurring violations of Kansas consumer protection law over the past several years.

Schmidt says that in 2014 Bogina, a Tecumseh resident, advertised he would donate $100 dollars for each vehicle sold to the memorial fund for Topeka Police Corporal Jason E. Harwood, who was killed in the line of duty in September of that year.

However, Bogina did not track the sales for the purpose of making the donation, and no donation was made until April of last year, after the attorney general’s office launched its investigation.

The lawsuit also alleges dealership represented the sale of vehicles to be “as-is,” took possession of a trade-in vehicle without paying the proper balance due and sold vehicles to customers without providing certificates of title.

A news release states that the Court found sufficient evidence to issue the temporary restraining order over concerns that if Bogina were allowed to continue doing business, additional consumers would be harmed.

Image: Google Street View