Auto manufacturing portion of U.S.-Mexico trade deal most stringent in any free-trade agreement, says trade expert

A main point in the trade agreement announced this week between the United States and Mexico has to do with auto manufacturing.

“The current rule of origin would rise by 12.5 percentage points from 62.5 to 75 percent,” said Raj Bhala, the Brennesein Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas Law School, and a Senior Advisor at Dentons. “75 percent of the value of a car or a truck would have to come from within the U.S. or Mexico or both to qualify for duty-free treatment between the U.S. and Mexico.”

There is also a minimum wage requirement. Bhala says it’s the first time in the world for this kind of a provision.

“The minimum wage requirement is that of the 100 percent of the value of the car or truck that’s made in the U.S. or Mexico, at least 40 percent, if it’s a car and 45 percent if it’s a truck, has to be made by workers paid at least 16 U.S. dollars per hour,” Bhala said.

The old rule was the toughest rule of origin in the world in any free trade agreement. This is much tougher.

“The purpose of the rule is to make sure that jobs in the American auto sector are not lost to cheaper wage rate locations in Mexico,” said Bhala. “The purpose also is to raise the level of wages in the auto sector in Mexico.”

There is also a provision in the new bilateral deal that would allow for more oil and gas exploration in Mexico, so it appears that Donald Trump’s administration is committing, at least in this deal, to the continued preservation of a fossil-fuel economy. Recent actions with regard to coal plants and the EPA continue this theme, as President Trump has implied that there are national security reasons to keep at least some of those plants open in the short term, but has not articulated those reasons.