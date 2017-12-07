WIBW News Now!

Autopsy finds Wichita woman was beaten to death with shovel

by on December 7, 2017 at 6:00 PM (32 mins ago)

Court records indicate a 42-year-old woman who was killed in Wichita in November apparently was beaten to death with a shovel.

Perla Rodriguez, outreach director for the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, was found dead in her home Nov. 14. Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Travis Becker Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder.

KAKE reports that the probable cause affidavit states when Wichita officers forced their way into Rodriguez’s home, they found her with several traumatic injuries to her head and throat. They also found a wooden handle shovel inside the bedroom, with the shovel blade covered in blood and hair.

Becker was arrested at his sister’s home in Olathe. He remains jailed on $250,000 bond.

Danielle Norwood