Autopsy: Mother’s dismembered remains found in storage unit

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit are those of a woman whose husband was living in the unit with his 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child.

An arrest affidavit for 35-year-old Justin Rey was released Tuesday. He’s jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County, Kansas, on child endangerment charges.

He’s not charged in the death of his wife, whom family identified as Jessica Monteiro Rey.

The dismembered remains were discovered Oct. 24 inside a cooler and tote at a U-Haul Moving and Storage facility in Lenexa. Surveillance video showed Rey pulling a cooler when he checked out of a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel one day earlier.

A search warrant says Rey told authorities his wife killed herself after giving birth.

Photo: Justin Rey is escorted from the courtroom after an outburst and rant Thursday, Nov, 2, 2017, in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Rey is charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. Lenexa police found Rey and two children sleeping inside a storage unit in the 9200 block of Marshall Drive. Police found the remains of Rey’s wife Jessica Monteiro Rey, in coolers in the storage unit. Rey, who is being held on a $1 million bond, appeared without legal counsel. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool)