Autumn Leaves, Football, and…Quarantining

Tailgating, big crowds, exciting games…and needing to quarantine afterward.
That’s the recommendation of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
If you go to a Chiefs, Wildcat, Jayhawk, or one of many small college and high school games coming up, the KDHE says you may need to quarantine afterward.
If you are not vaccinated, you should quarantine for six days following the event.
If you have no symptoms during that time, on day six you may get a sample taken for a PCR test.
If the test is negative, and you remain symptom-free, you can be removed from quarantine after seven full days.
If you prefer, you can quarantine and monitor yourself for symptoms for ten days.
If none appear, you can exit the quarantine on day eleven.
Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine, provided they have no symptoms.