Aviation Explorers banquet September 30th

September 22, 2017

The Annual Aviation Explorer Banquet for the group based at Topeka’s Forbes Field is coming up on September 30th.

The group is one of the longest serving of its kind in the Midwest.

“They’ve been around since 1952,” said Vice-President and high school senior Adam Smith. “It was founded by Charlie Carpenter, who was dedicated to providing the young adults of Kansas with the experience in aviation and leadership opportunities.”

A reception and silent auction will begin around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night, September 30, at the Ramada Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in Topeka, with the dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. and a program to follow around 7:45 p.m.

“We’ll start with a pledge and a prayer,” said Smith. “Then, our speaker Betty Darst, will do a living biography of Katherine Wright, who was the sister of Wilbur and Orville Wright.”

The program will last until 9 p.m. and then there will be tours available of the Holley Museum of Military History in the Ramada following that.

Tickets are available at post8.org/banquet or by calling (785) 550-3572.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.