Avoid Eastbound I-70 in Geary County; road closed Friday afternoon

Eastbound I-70 is closed to traffic in Geary County at mile marker 303.

The closure is necessary as a section of the asphalt overlay has deteriorated into several loose pieces on the I-70 bridge over Clarks Creek.

The bridge is structurally safe, but it is necessary to remove the broken pieces of asphalt so that they do not create a traffic hazard.

The closure could last well into the evening to allow for the loose asphalt to be removed and a new overlay to be place.

Eastbound I-70 traffic is currently being routed onto K-18 and K-177. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is the same bridge but a different section that needed repair on April 10. KDOT is planning a permanent repair project for the entire asphalt overlay on the bridge.