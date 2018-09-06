Avoid penalty for underpayment of taxes; IRS says check withholding, make estimated payments

With nearly 10 million U.S. taxpayers facing a penalty for underpayment of estimated tax last year, the Internal Revenue Service urges taxpayers to plan ahead, understand their options and avoid the penalty when they file in early 2019.

“The simplest way to avoid a penalty for an underpayment of estimated taxes is to pay what you owe when you owe it,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “In Missouri, about 420,000 taxpayers actually file estimated payments, you can do that four times a year. The next payment is due on September 17th.”

Those who are self-employed or have other income, such as interest, dividends, self-employment, capital gains, prizes and awards or have too little tax withheld from wages may need to make estimated or additional tax payments. Estimated tax is used to pay not only income tax, but other taxes such as self-employment tax and alternative minimum tax.

“Because of all the tax law changes that have happened this year, the IRS is making an extra effort to remind people who make estimated payments to do a good job to avoid being penalized next year because you didn’t pay enough when you should have,” said Devine.

If you have more than one job and one of them has withholding, you should do a Paycheck Checkup on that situation.

“Make sure that you’re having enough withheld, so that you don’t get an unpleasant surprise when you file your 2018 tax return,” said Devine.

To check your withholding if that applies to you, go to irs.gov and use the Withholding Calculator. That website also has several resources to let you know how to pay estimated taxes on time and in the right amount.