Azubuike Out for Big 12 Tournament with Knee Injury

Kansas Jayhawk big man Udoka Azubuike will not play in the Big 12 Tournament this weekend in Kansas City.

Azubuike hurt his knee in practice.

Kansas head coach Bill Self on Udoka Azubuike – “In practice yesterday (March 6), Udoka (Azubuike), sprained his medial collateral ligament in his left knee during a scrimmage situation. It is isolated. It is a grade one sprain. We will hold him out this weekend in Kansas City and he will be reevaluated Sunday and our expectation is that he’ll be back on the court next week.”

The key for the big man will be how quickly he heals.

The Jayhawks will be playing in Wichita in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Even if they lose first round in the Big 12 Tournament they will still more then likely go to Wichita to play.

The games in Wichita are on Thursday, March 15th and Saturday, March 17th.

Kansas looks to play either the 16 seed or the 15 seed on Thursday, March 15th, depending upon if they are a one or two seed.