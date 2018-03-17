Azubuike, Jayhawks Sink Pirates, Advance To Sweet 16

Two days after holding off 16 seed Penn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks squared off with the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday at InTrust Bank Arena.

Seton Hall was expected to have a major advantage in terms of physicality, but Kansas overcame that edge thanks to a heroic effort from sophomore center Udoka Azubuike to pick up an 83-79 win, advancing the Jayhawks to the Sweet 16 for third year in a row.

Azubuike was, by far, the most important player on the floor all night long, and that became clear in the first half. Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado had a first half double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) and sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot could not match up with him physically.

The Kansas center made a massive difference though, overcoming his bum leg to give the Jayhawks a much-needed presence in the paint.

“I knew coming into the game like my team needed me,” Azubuike said. “And I told my coaches yesterday, because Coach asked me if I was good to go. I said ‘Coach, I’m ready whenever you want me to.'”

Senior guard Devonte’ Graham didn’t have a great start to the game, turning the ball over an uncharacteristically high four times, and he also had to leave the first half late after taking an inadvertent shot to the face from Azubuike.

For as much as Graham was lacking in the first half, his teammates picked him up equally. That charge was led early by sophomore guard Malik Newman, who scored a team-high 10 points in the first period.

The Jayhawks jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the second half in large part due to Azubuike (and Seton Hall’s reluctance to put a body on him) and numerous drives inside by senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who gave KU a slasher to counteract a rough start from outside.

Seton Hall couldn’t come up with an answer for Azubuike all game long, and the Jayhawks rode that all the way to their four-point victory.

Despite only being expected to play 15-20 minutes, Azubuike played 22 minutes in the win, scoring 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds.

“[Azubuike] came out, he rebounded the ball well,” coach Bill Self said. “Like I say, I’m glad like I’m back with the team and I feel really good.”

Newman played a strong game offensively all night long, finishing with a game-high 28 points, including an 4-of-8 performance on three pointers and making 8-of-8 free throws.

“I was able to be aggressive,” Newman said. “I saw the seniors in the defense, and I was able to hit them quick … I was able to get to the line and knock my free throws down tonight.”

Mykhailiuk reemerged late to make one of the biggest plays of the game, hitting a three with just 1:10 left on the clock.

Delgado finished with an impressive line for Seton Hall, scoring 24 points and pulling in 23 rebounds, both of which were team highs.

“[Delgado] was a man. And we knew he was good,” Self said. “But I think he’s a terrific player. The thing that impresses me as much about him as anything, he never forces it. He takes his time and he’s probably as good a passer as he is rebounder. He was great.”

Omaha is the next destination for the Jayhawks, who will take on the winner of Sunday night’s Auburn vs. Clemson game.

Listen here to hear from Bill Self and the Jayhawks after their Round of 32 win over Seton Hall:

Bill Self, Malik Newman and Udoka Azubuike

LOCKER ROOM: Devonte’ Graham

LOCKER ROOM: Mitch Lightfoot

LOCKER ROOM: Svi Mykhailiuk

LOCKER ROOM: Udoka Azubuike