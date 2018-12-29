Fate was not on the side of the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday afternoon, coming to Allen Fieldhouse to face the Kansas Jayhawks just one week after KU suffered its first loss of the season.

In their final nonconference game before Big 12 play opens next week, the Jayhawks cruised by the Eagles 87-63.

While the win was an important one for Kansas to get righted after falling to Arizona State on Dec. 22, the most important revelation on Saturday for KU’s long-term prospects was the return of junior center Udoka Azubuike, who made his first appearance since injuring his ankle versus Stanford on Dec. 1.

“I thought [Azubuike] ran well, I though he slid his feet OK,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He did about as well as I thought he could do out there.”

Azubuike wasn’t just the star of the show for his return to action, however. The big man was able to score any way he wanted throughout the game. He scored 14 points alone in the first half, leading KU to a 28-6 advantage in points in the paint through the first 20 minutes.

Azubuike finished with 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds in his return.

Eagles coach Rob Murphy said that Eastern Michigan planned on Azubuike playing, but weren’t expecting him to contribute as much as he did.

“We didn’t realize he would play as much, but he was super effective,” Murphy said. “He’s tough, I believe he’s the heart and soul of the program … he’s a huge difference maker.”

Kansas fed Azubuike repeatedly on the offensive end, but the Jayhawks still did a good job of spreading around the scoring contributions. Ten different players scored for KU in the win, with freshman guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes joining Azubuike as the only double-digit scorers.

Grimes finished with 16 points, his second-highest scoring total of the year (behind 21 in the season opener against Michigan State). Dotson added 15 on 5-of-7 shooting with three rebounds, four assists and a game-high three steals.

Eastern Michigan’s main approach to try keeping the game competitive was to launch three pointers with regularity. The long-range shots didn’t fall with the frequency the Eagles needed though, as they went just 6-of-32 from deep.

James Thompson IV and Paul Johnson led EMU in scoring with 15 points each in the losing effort.

“If nothing else, we played hard and competed for 40 minutes,” Murphy said.

With the win Kansas improves to 14-1 all time against schools currently in the MAC, and will head into Big 12 play with an 11-1 record. The Jayhawks will be back at home on Wednesday, Jan. 2 to open the conference schedule against the 25th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

KU is already looking forward to the conference opener, with Dotson saying after this weekend’s game that he’s looking forward to his first year in league play.

“[The] Big 12 is a whole different season in itself from what I’ve heard,” Dotson said. “I’m ready to be a part of it.”