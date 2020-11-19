Azubuike picked in first round by Utah, Dotson signs with Chicago in 2020 NBA draft
Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson were the center of the Kansas basketball landscape on Wednesday night for the 2020 NBA draft, and both All-Americans now know where they’ll start their pro careers
Azubuike was selected with the 27th overall pick in the first round by the Utah Jazz, while Dotson went undrafted but signed immediately after the last pick with the Chicago Bulls.
As a senior, Azubuike completed a remarkable career by earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors. Still just 21 years old despite spending four years at KU, Azubuike averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in his final campaign with the Jayhawks, and for his career averaged over 12 points and nearly eight rebounds a game.
It appears as though he’ll have a role right away with the Jazz, who moved their backup center immediately after selecting Azubuike.
“Dok went about as high as he could,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I’m so happy for him.”
After getting picked, Azubuike told the Jazz media pool that he didn’t actually do a workout with the team, although the Jazz did come out to Kansas to give him a physical exam.
The last KU player who went in the first round was Josh Jackson with the fourth-overall pick in 2017.
Like Azubuike, Dotson was a second-team All-American this past season, although his draft-night experience was far different than his former teammate’s. Dotson was not selected with any of the draft’s 60 picks, even though Jonathan Givony of ESPN and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had him projected as a mid second-round pick.
“I cant believe there were eight point guards or whatever there was in the draft, better than Devon,” Self said. “He was a consensus second-team All-American and played his ass off for us.”
The night ended on a high note for Dotson, though, with him becoming the first known undrafted player to sign a deal, coming to an agreement with the Chicago Bulls.
Dotson grew up in Chicago before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, and has been vocal about idolizing former NBA MVP and Chicago Bull Derrick Rose.
NBA training camp is expected to begin on Dec. 1, with preseason games beginning on Dec. 11.
