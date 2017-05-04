WIBW News Now!

Azura Credit Union collects food items for Harvesters

by on May 4, 2017 at 9:54 AM (35 mins ago)

Azura Credit Union needs your help to fill up May Day baskets for Harvesters Community Food Network.

Each Azura Credit Union in Topeka, Fort Riley, and Lenexa, as well as the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, will be collecting non-perishable food items in oversized May Day baskets through May 12.

“It’s going to take all of us working together as a collective”, said Vice President of Marketing Allyson Shove.

With families turning to food pantries for assistance as the end of school approaches, Harvesters sees an increase in the need for food donations.  By collecting canned food and other non-perishable items, Azura hopes to offset the demand.

“Anything that we can do to help fill the food bank, is truly appreciated,” said Shove. “We’re collecting until May 12. So, you have time.”

Canned food, cereals, peanut butter, pasta, rice and household products can be placed in the May Day baskets at any Azura location and Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

Danielle Norwood joined the 580 News Team in 2017. You can follow her on Twitter @DanielleNWIBW.